BRIEF-Mooncor Oil & Gas enters letter of intent for projects in Germany, Namibia
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
Jan 9 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion interim CEO says they are not up for sale - JPM Healthcare conf
* Alexion execs says growth is primarily coming from volume, not pricing- JPM Healthcare conf
* Alexion execs say they are going to be very careful with cash deployment for m&a - JPM Healthcare conf
* Alexion says they are not aware of any more investigations into Soliris sales practices, other than what they have already revealed - JPM Healthcare conf Further company coverage:
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.