Jan 9 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion interim CEO says they are not up for sale - JPM Healthcare conf

* Alexion execs says growth is primarily coming from volume, not pricing- JPM Healthcare conf

* Alexion execs say they are going to be very careful with cash deployment for m&a - JPM Healthcare conf

* Alexion says they are not aware of any more investigations into Soliris sales practices, other than what they have already revealed - JPM Healthcare conf Further company coverage: