BRIEF-Mooncor Oil & Gas enters letter of intent for projects in Germany, Namibia
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
Jan 9 Synalloy Corp :
* On Dec 31, 2016, court entered final judgment in favor of customer (plaintiff) and Synalloy and against Palmer
* Court ordered Palmer to pay plaintiff approximately $8.60 million in damages-SEC filing
* Court ruled Synalloy has no liability to plaintiff - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2j0l2Al)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.