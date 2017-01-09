Jan 9 Synalloy Corp :

* On Dec 31, 2016, court entered final judgment in favor of customer (plaintiff) and Synalloy and against Palmer

* Court ordered Palmer to pay plaintiff approximately $8.60 million in damages-SEC filing

* Court ruled Synalloy has no liability to plaintiff - SEC filing