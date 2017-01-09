Jan 9 Genomic Vision SA :

* Full-Year sales of products and services up 346 pct to 1.2 million euros ($1.27 million)

* Cash position of 6.9 million euros at year end, complemented by a potential funding of up to 10 million euros in the form of convertible notes with warrants