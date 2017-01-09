BRIEF-Mooncor Oil & Gas enters letter of intent for projects in Germany, Namibia
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
Jan 9 St Jude Medical Inc :
* St. Jude Medical announces cybersecurity updates
* Will immediately deploy latest release of cyber security updates for its Merlin remote monitoring system
* Is not aware of any cyber security incidents related to a St. Jude Medical device
* Also not aware that any specific St. Jude Medical device or system in clinical use has been purposely targeted
* Company also plans to implement additional updates in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.