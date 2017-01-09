Jan 9 St Jude Medical Inc :

* St. Jude Medical announces cybersecurity updates

* Will immediately deploy latest release of cyber security updates for its Merlin remote monitoring system

* Is not aware of any cyber security incidents related to a St. Jude Medical device

* Also not aware that any specific St. Jude Medical device or system in clinical use has been purposely targeted

