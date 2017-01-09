Jan 10 Brainchip Holdings Ltd
* Responds to "street talk" article published in Australian
Financial Review (AFR), dated 9 January 2017
* "company can confirm that our advisors are not evaluating
such a transaction"
* "At this juncture, no certainty exists regarding execution
of such a scheme or exchange"
* Confirms that it is evaluating possible scheme of
arrangement whereby co would provide for exchange of shares that
would be publicly traded on another market
* Comments by unnamed source in afr on jan 9, about
"takeprivate" transaction in Australia with new listing in U.S.
Are speculative and inaccurate
