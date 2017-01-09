BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Williams Partners Lp -
* Williams and Williams Partners announce financial repositioning for long-term, sustainable growth
* Williams and Williams Partners to reset payouts
* Williams Partners' quarterly distribution for quarter ending March 31, 2017 expected to be reduced to $0.60 per unit
* Says to permanently waive incentive distribution rights
* Williams' quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2017 expected to be increased to $0.30 per share
* Expects to purchase additional newly issued units of Williams Partners in a private placement
* Williams expects to fund unit purchase with equity
* Expects to discontinue participation in Williams Partners' drip program, upon successful completion of deals, asset monetizations
* Expects to purchase newly issued common units of Williams Partners at a price of $36.08586 per unit
* Dividend coverage ratio at Williams will be approximately 1.3x in 2017, with continued coverage in excess of 1.1x thereafter
* Williams has identified other select assets that do not support company's clear strategy
* For Williams Partners, sees FY 2017 net income $1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd