BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Bunge Ltd :
* Bunge plans to improve soybean processing footprint in the eastern corn belt
* Locations in Ohio and Indiana are under final consideration for new facility
* Bunge north America- Plan includes building Bunge's first new processing plant in U.S. In fifteen years
* "see need to improve our asset footprint in eastern U.S., a key market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd