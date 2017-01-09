BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc -
* ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc says retirement of Keith Sullivan, chief commercial officer and president, north america effective January 16, 2017
* Effective Jan 17, 2017, Brent Hauser, previously vice president of North American sales, will be promoted to president, North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd