BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 10 Crown Resorts Ltd
* John Alexander to be appointed chairman of Crown Resorts
* Robert Rankin will be stepping down as chairman of Crown Resorts
* Rankin will remain as a Crown Resorts Limited director and a director of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited.
* James Packer has been appointed as a director of crown resorts
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd