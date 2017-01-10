BRIEF-Cevian Capital reports 5.57 pct stake in Ericsson
* Cevian Capital II GP Limited reports 5.57 percent stake in Ericsson as of May 19 - SEC filing
Jan 10 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :
* Clarifies on news article entitled "Global Ferronickel plans share sale worth P800M" posted in The Standard on Jan 9
* Clarifies co was authorized to file a registration statement involving the sale of up to 250 million shares with SEC and PSE
* Price is still to be determined upon SEC approval of the registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.