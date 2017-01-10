US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 10 Rea Group Ltd :
* Intention to acquire a 14.7% strategic stake in PropTiger, a leading digital real estate marketing platform in india
* Rea Group's stake will be acquired for a cash consideration of AUD 67.9 million (USD 50 million), and will be funded by existing cash reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)