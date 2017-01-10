BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares
Jan 10 Euroz Ltd
* Expects an unaudited net profit after tax in range of $13.1 million to $13.3 million for 6 months to 31 December 2016
* Announces a first half dividend of 1.75c per share fully franked
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.