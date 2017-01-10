BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Thrombogenics Nv :
* Thrombogenics enrolls first patients in Phase II clinical study evaluating THR-317 (Anti-PLGF) for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
* First results from study are expected in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer