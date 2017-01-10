BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Spineway SAS :
* Announces signature of a new distribution agreement in the US
* Signature of a distribution agreement with a new partner based in Dallas, Texas
* Contract concerns sale of all Spineway lines authorized for distribution in United States
* Will pursue its active development in united states and will continue to solidify new partnerships throughout financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer