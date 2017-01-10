BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 Playtech Plc
* Change of chief financial officer board and ron hoffman have agreed that ron will move from his position as chief financial officer to become full-time chief executive officer of playtech's financials division
* Andrew smith, currently head of investor relations, succeeds ron hoffman as playtech's chief financial officer
* Results for full year to 31 december 2016 are expected to be in line with market expectations and board remains confident of further growth in 2017 and beyond.
* Also pleased to announce that it has agreed an extension to its arrangements with william hill group until end of 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016