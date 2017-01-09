Jan 9 Nikkei -

* Japanese brewer Sapporo Holdings will supply technology for bioethanol production in Thailand involving local fuel distributor PTG Energy-Nikkei

* Joint venture between PTG Energy, starch producer EBP will spend 1.5 billion baht ($42 million) to build ethanol plant in Sa Kaeo province in thailand-Nikkei

* Sapporo to provide know-how to produce 60,000 kiloliters of fuel annually starting 2020 from ethanol plant- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iWFNMB) Further company coverage: