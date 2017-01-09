CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Nikkei -
* Japanese brewer Sapporo Holdings will supply technology for bioethanol production in Thailand involving local fuel distributor PTG Energy-Nikkei
* Joint venture between PTG Energy, starch producer EBP will spend 1.5 billion baht ($42 million) to build ethanol plant in Sa Kaeo province in thailand-Nikkei
* Sapporo to provide know-how to produce 60,000 kiloliters of fuel annually starting 2020 from ethanol plant- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iWFNMB) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 30 Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis has been called as a prosecution witness in the trial of three former senior executives accused of fraud and false accounting at Britain's biggest retailer, a court heard on Tuesday.