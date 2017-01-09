BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 10 Hawaiian Holdings Inc
* Hawaiian Holdings - sees to recognize $5 million non-cash loss in non-operating expense from translation of its foreign currency denominated bank accounts
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - hawaiian airlines' dec rpms 1.34 billion, up 7.5 percent
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - hawaiian airlines' dec. Asms 1.59 billion versus 1.51 billion
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc says hawaiian airlines dec load factor 84.1 percent, up 1.6 pts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd