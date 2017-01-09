Jan 10 Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian Holdings - sees to recognize $5 million non-cash loss in non-operating expense from translation of its foreign currency denominated bank accounts

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - hawaiian airlines' dec rpms 1.34 billion, up 7.5 percent

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - hawaiian airlines' dec. Asms 1.59 billion versus 1.51 billion

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc says hawaiian airlines dec load factor 84.1 percent, up 1.6 pts