BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 AAR Corp :
* AAR corp - recently learned office of inspector general for united states department of state closed investigation of unit aar airlift group inc
* AAR corp- investigation related to department of state bureau of international narcotics and law enforcement affairs, office of aviation contract award for worldwide aviation support services program
* Oig's administrative closure resulted in no actions against AAR airlift
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd