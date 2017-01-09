BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Rowan Companies Plc :
* Rowan Companies Plc - on January 9, 2017 co called for redemption all $92.1 million of its 5.00% senior notes due 2017 - sec filing
* Rowan companies - redemption will be effected on February 8, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2iVXGZX) Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd