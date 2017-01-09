Jan 9 Rowan Companies Plc :

* Rowan Companies Plc - on January 9, 2017 co called for redemption all $92.1 million of its 5.00% senior notes due 2017 - sec filing

* Rowan companies - redemption will be effected on February 8, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2iVXGZX) Further company coverage: