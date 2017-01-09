BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation
Jan 10 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust - unit executed 2 agreements, both effective as of dec 30 2016 , relating to chapter 11 bankruptcy of EXXI USA, ENERGY EXXI
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust - a new entity established by restructuring plan has become guarantor of certain obligations owed to grand isle
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust-EXXI USA, EXXI GC,Grand Isle entered assignment, assumption agreement whereby EXXI GC has assumed rights, obligations of EXXI USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation
* External auditors issued statement of “material uncertainty related to going concern” for co’s financial statements for FY 2016 Source (http://bit.ly/2qBBpCX) Further company coverage: