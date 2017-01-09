BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :
* Osisko Gold Royalties announces record 2016 gold equivalent ounces and monetization of investments
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says 38,270 gold equivalent ounces (geo) earned in 2016, 25% higher compared to 2015
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says total 2016 proceeds from monetization of equity investments amounted to $129.3 million ($116.9 million in q4)
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says realized a gain of $15.9 million, which will be recorded in other comprehensive income (loss) for year ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd