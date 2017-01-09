BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Parex Resources Inc -
* For Q1 2017, we expect production to average 32,000 boe/d
* Parex Resources Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to be in the range of $200-$225 million fully funded from cash flow, including drilling 39-44 wells
* Q4 2016 production was approximately 31,000 boe/d (99% crude oil) compared to 29,754 boed/d in prior quarter
* Parex Resources Inc sees FY production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd