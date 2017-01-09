Jan 9 Performance Sports Group Ltd :

* Performance Sports Group-on January 6, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to asset purchase agreement, dated as of October 31, 2016 - sec filing

* Performance sports group - first amendment amends asset purchase agreement in response to bidding procedures orders by u.s. Bankruptcy court, CCAA court

* Performance sports group-amendment provides amount of "good faith deposit" purchaser was required to deposit under asset purchase agreement be reduced to $17.3 million Source text (bit.ly/2jwqA69) Further company coverage: