Jan 9 Yahoo! Inc -

* Board determined, effective January 9, Eric Brandt will become chairman of board and Maynard Webb will become chairman emeritus of board

* Board made certain determinations with respect to size, composition following closing of sale of co's operating business to verizon

* Board determined that, following deal closing, it intends to cause company's name to be changed to Altaba Inc

* David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw, Maynard Webb has said that he or she intends to resign from board upon closing of deal

* Board has determined that, immediately following closing of deal, size of board will be reduced to five directors