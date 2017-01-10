J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
Jan 9 (Reuters)
Valeant nears deal to sell dendreon cancer business to China's Sanpower for more than $750 million - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001