BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 Gocompare.com Group Plc
* Fy trading update
* Revenue of approximately 142.0 million stg, which is 19 pct up on 2015 and in line with guidance
* Adjusted operating profit 1 is expected to be approximately 30 mln stg, which represents growth of 30 pct over 2015
* Cash generation has also been strong with leverage 2 reducing from 2.8x at time of demerger to less than 2.0x at year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering