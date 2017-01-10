Jan 10 Small Cap Danmark A/S :

* FY pre-tax profit 24 million Danish crowns ($3.42 million)

* Proposes dividend of 3.5 crowns per share for FY 2016

* Sees stock market development to be positive in 2017