BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 Small Cap Danmark A/S :
* FY pre-tax profit 24 million Danish crowns ($3.42 million)
* Proposes dividend of 3.5 crowns per share for FY 2016
* Sees stock market development to be positive in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0113 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering