* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says BHEL to build EHV substations to evacuate power from India's largest ultra mega solar park

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a order from Powergrid

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says contract valued at INR 960 million

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says order for augmentation of three extra high voltage (EHV) substations in state of Karnataka

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a prestigious order from POWERGRID for the augmentation of three Extra High Voltage (EHV) substations in the state of Karnataka, on turnkey basis. Valued at Rs.96 Crore, the order has been won against stiff competition in an ADB-funded International Competitive Bidding (ICB) tender. The substations are slated for commissioning in a schedule of 18 months and will be used to evacuate power from India's largest ultra mega solar park.