BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 AK Bars Bank PJSC :
* Garant-Management divests 6.647 pct stake in company
* Komproekt divests 8.5608 pct stake in company
* Says Kompaniya YUL acquires 8.5608 pct stake in company, TUGAN IL acquires 6.647 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/2joidFH, bit.ly/2iYZaou, bit.ly/2iyXGhH, bit.ly/2iz7nwt
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering