BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Neurovive signs collaboration agreement with Karolinska Institutet
* Says under the collaboration agreement, the team led by Prof. Hakan Westerblad at Karolinska Institutet will study Neurovive's cyclophilin inhibitor compound NV556 and its effects in experimental models of mitochondrial myopathy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer