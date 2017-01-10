Jan 10 Fonciere Des Regions Sa :

* Launches capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights and with priority subscription period granted to existing shareholders for 348 million euros ($368.60 million)

* Subscription price of new shares will be 78.79 euros per new share, representing a discount of 4.7 pct over closing trading price of the shares of the company on Jan. 9 Source text: bit.ly/2ibkpzr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)