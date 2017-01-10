BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Jan 10 ICA Gruppen
* Says sales in Swedish ICA stores increased by 1.6 pct in December 2016 compared with corresponding month 2015. Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 1.1 pct
* Says estimates the calendar effect for December to be 0.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.