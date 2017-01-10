BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive announces forecast for FY17
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
Jan 10 Matas A/S :
* Total revenue for Q3 2016/17 was 1.06 billion Danish crowns ($151 million), which was 1.2 percent higher than in same period of 2015/16
* Guidance for full year remains unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0184 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: