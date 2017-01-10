Jan 10 Matas A/S :

* Total revenue for Q3 2016/17 was 1.06 billion Danish crowns ($151 million), which was 1.2 percent higher than in same period of 2015/16

* Guidance for full year remains unchanged

($1 = 7.0184 Danish crowns)