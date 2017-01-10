Jan 10 Publity AG :

* As forecast at start of last year, Publity AG, almost doubled its assets under management (AuM) in 2016 by around 1.4 billion euros to a total of 3 billion euros ($3.18 billion).

* Confirms its guidance to increase AuM to around 5 billion euros by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)