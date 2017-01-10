Jan 10 Broendbyernes If Fodbold A/S :

* At expiry of offer period Jan Bech Andersen has received acceptances for its offer from shareholders representing 12.7 pct of share capital in Brøndby I.F

* After transaction is carried out Jan Bech Andersen's holding in Broendbyernes IF is expected to be of 52.4 percent