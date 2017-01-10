BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive announces forecast for FY17
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
Jan 10 Broendbyernes If Fodbold A/S :
* At expiry of offer period Jan Bech Andersen has received acceptances for its offer from shareholders representing 12.7 pct of share capital in Brøndby I.F
* After transaction is carried out Jan Bech Andersen's holding in Broendbyernes IF is expected to be of 52.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: