BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Merck Kgaa :
* Signs a comprehensive materials development agreement with CLEARink Displays, Inc., aiming to bring CLEARink's innovative and patented reflective display technology to market by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer