BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd :
* Future land-positive profit alert
* Increment in consolidated net profit is mainly resulted from expected increase in consolidated net profit attributable
* Eexpected that group's consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended December 31, 2016 will be up more than 30%
* Increment in net profit is resulted from expected increase in consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.