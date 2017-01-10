Jan 10 Euroinvestor.com A/S :

* Sees 2016 revenue at about 70 million Danish crowns ($9.97 million), pre-tax profit of about 50 million crowns

* Sees 2017 revenue at about 80 million crowns, pre-tax profit at about 20 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0224 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)