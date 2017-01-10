US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 10 The alert on Hikal Ltd's share movement was inadvertently coded to Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd , an unrelated company.
For the alert on Hikal, click
For the alerts on Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, click
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)