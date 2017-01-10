BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive announces forecast for FY17
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
Jan 10 Qaf Ltd
* Plans to expand its existing business in Philippines
* Expansion proposal includes spin-off and transfer of existing bread manufacturing plant in Cebu to newly-incorporated group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: