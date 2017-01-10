BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive announces forecast for FY17
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
Jan 10 Del Monte Pacific Limited :
* Del Monte Pacific Limited (Resignation Of Nils Lommerin As Director And Chief Executive Officer Of Del Monte Foods, Inc.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: