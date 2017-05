Jan 10 Banca Mediolanum SpA :

* Total net inflows in Dec. at 1.07 billion euros ($1.13 billion)

* Net inflows into mutual funds in Dec. at 509 million euros

* FY 2016 total net inflows at 5.61 billion euros versus total net inflows 4.66 billion euros a year ago

* FY 2016 net inflows into mutual funds at 3.58 billion euros versus 4.69 billion euros a year ago