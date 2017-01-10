BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
Jan 10 PBF Logistics Lp :
* Center Coast Capital Advisors Lp discloses 6.24 percent passive stake in PBF Logistics Lp as of January 9, 2017 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2iXFKye Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.