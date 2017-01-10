BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Jan 10 MBF Group SA :
* Acquires 5.18 percent of Blue Ocean Media SA for average price of 0.57 zloty per share
* Prior to the transaction, the company did not own any of Blue Ocean Media shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1290 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."