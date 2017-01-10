BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Arab Bank :
* Appoints Ghassan Hanna Suleiman Tarazi as CFO, effective Jan 8 Source:(bit.ly/2ibP7Zc) Further company coverage:
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.