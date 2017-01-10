BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Anima Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in December at 220 million euros ($232.80 million)
* FY 2016 total net inflows of 4.58 billion euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.