BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Midland Ic&I Ltd -
* Unit and seller entered into acquisition agreement
* Deal for consideration is agreed at hk$400.0 million
* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and seller has conditionally agreed to sell entire issued shares of target co
* Target company being Most Wealth (Hong Kong) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.