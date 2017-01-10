BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Denison Mines Corp
* Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66%
* Denison Mines - JV parties agreed to allow one-time election by Cameco to fund 50% of its ordinary share of joint venture expenses in 2017 and 2018
* Denison Mines - Shortfall in Cameco's contribution will be funded by Denison, in exchange for a transfer of a portion of Cameco's interest in WRJV
* Denison's share of joint venture expenses will be 75% in 2017 and 2018
* Denison Mines Corp - In connection with agreement, JV parties have also approved a CAD$12.5 million work program and budget for WRJV in 2017
* Denison Mines Corp - Denison expects that its ownership interest in Wheeler River Project will increase to approximately 66% by December 31, 2018
* Cameco and JCU's share of joint venture expenses will be 15% and 10%, respectively in 2017 and 2018
* Denison Mines Corp - Denison, operator of WRJV, agreed to propose work program and budget for 2018 that will not exceed approximately CAD$15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance