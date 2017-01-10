BRIEF-Indigo Books Q4 same store sales rise 0.8 pct
* Indigo reports full year results: record revenues and impressive earnings growth
Jan 10 Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd
* Company and placing agent agreed to terminate placing agreement on 10 january 2017
* Hanbo enterprises- expect termination would have no material adverse effect on business operation and financial position of group
* Refers to announcement in relation to placing of 96 million new shares under general mandate
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year