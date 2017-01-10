BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Intrexon Corp
* Ziopharm and Intrexon announce cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing sleeping beauty system to generate T Cells targeting Neoantigens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance